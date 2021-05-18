'The Last Hour': Sanjay Kapoor chases a dark mystery

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of The Last Hour, its first-ever Indian supernatural crime series.

The trailer hones in on Arup (Sanjay Kapoor), a newly transferred city cop put in charge of tracking down a mysterious killer in a small Himalayan town.

Unable to get to the bottom of the investigation, he ropes in Dev (Karma Takapa), a mysterious shaman as his local informant, who has a secret gift of communicating with the dead in their last hour, to solve the case.

The Last Hour is created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz. The series is executive produced by Oscar-winner Asif Kapadia.

The cast also features Shahana Goswami, Shaylee Krishen, Raima Sen, Robin Tamang and Mandikini Goswami in prominent roles.