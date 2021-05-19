STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anil Kapoor calls wife Sunita 'bedrock of our combined families' on wedding anniversary

The 'Mr India' actor took to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures that features beautiful memories of the much-in-love couple.

Published: 19th May 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Kapoor with his wife Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor with his wife Sunita Kapoor (Photo | @anilskapoor, Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Evergreen actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife Sunita Kapoor and penned down a heartfelt note, terming his wife 'bedrock of our combined families' to mark the occasion.

The 'Mr India' actor took to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures that features beautiful memories of the much-in-love couple.

The first picture is a snap of the couple as they can be seen posing amid an exotic location. Sunita is seen wrapping her arm around Anil as he holds a glass and calls for a toast.

The second picture is an all-smiles family photo that features Boney Kapoor, Sanjeev Kapoor, Sridevi, and Sonam Kapoor along with Anil and his wife, among others.

The 'Ram Lakhan' star shared another monochromatic snap featuring daughters Rhea, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja, son Harshvardhan, posing with Sunita and himself.

The last snap is a throwback picture from his early days. In the image, Anil is seen all suited up as he stands close to his wife Sunita dressed in an off-white saree.

Along with the photos, the 'Slumdog Millionaire' star penned a sweet message to mark the wedding anniversary.

He wrote, "All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I'm safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives!"

The actor added, "I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it...Happy Anniversary!! @kapoor.sunita," with two black heart emoticons.

Celebrity followers including Neena Gupta and more than 42 thousand fans liked the post within 29 minutes of it being shared.

Commending the vocabulary used by Anil, filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder chimed into the comments section and quipped, "Papaji ur using words like bedrock.. truly Sunita has done well with u," and added (laughing with teary eyes emoticon).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

