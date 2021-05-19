STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | 'The Family Man' season 2 trailer out, to premiere on June 4

The new season will see Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni, who makes her digital debut with the show.

Published: 19th May 2021 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Manoj Bajpayee in a still fromAmazon Prime Video's critically-acclaimed web series 'The Family Man'

Manoj Bajpayee in a still fromAmazon Prime Video's critically-acclaimed web series 'The Family Man' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video's critically-acclaimed web series "The Family Man" is slated to be released on June 4, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, the series was scheduled to return earlier this year.

The new season will see Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni, who makes her digital debut with the show.

The streamer also released the trailer of the nine-part thriller which will see Srikant continuing to jostle between the duality of being a middle class family man and a world class spy and trying to save the nation from an imminent attack.

Packed with exciting twists and an unexpected climax, the upcoming season of the edgy action-drama series will give a riveting glimpse of the two worlds of Srikant.

Creator and director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK said they are delivering on the promise that season two will be out by end of this summer.

"The wait will finally be over on 4 June as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline, and 'danger really has a new face' Samantha Akkineni, who has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast," the creators said in a statement.

"We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic. Hopefully, the new season will be worth the wait.

These are extremely difficult times, and we hope and pray for better times.

Please stay safe, mask up, and vaccinate as soon as you can," they further said.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said the new season of "The Family Man" is bigger, more complex and dials up the action.

"We're confident that the viewers will be enthralled to witness the face-off between Srikant and his nemesis. It's a pleasure for everyone here at Amazon to unveil a content gem that connects with audiences in India and beyond and we just can't wait for the launch of the show's new season next month," Purohit added.

Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur round the cast as well.

The show also features names from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Family Man season 2 The Family Man s2 Manoj Bajpayee
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp