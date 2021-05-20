STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diana Penty launches COVID relief initiative

Diana Penty plans to amplify the work of these individuals/ organizations and help as many people as in the process.

Bollywood actress Diana Penty

Bollywood actress Diana Penty (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

Along with Ketto India, actor Diana Penty has launched an initiative called #EveryLifeMatters, which aims to bring awareness and help provide relief and financial support to individuals affected by Covid-19.

Through this initiative, Diana will use her social media to highlight individuals in direneed of financial support for medical treatment, and also support the good Samaritans who’ve stepped up in this time of crisis.

Using her fan base and networks, Diana plans to amplify the work of these individuals/ organizations and help as many people as in the process.

Taking to social media, the actor posted a video on the initiative. She said, “Over the last few weeks, there have been countless individuals and organisations that have rallied to help their fellow citizens as we face the devastating effects of the second wave. Seeing these individuals in action is heartwarming and I feel we need to do our best to support them in whatever way we can. Which is why I have partnered with @kettoindia to start the #EveryLifeMatters initiative.”

“Through this initiative, we plan to raise funds to help individuals in dire need of financial support for medical treatment, and also provide support to amplify the work of the countless covid heroes out there who are doing their level best to help. I urge you all to help in whatever way you can because together we can make a difference,” she added.

Diana was also at the helm of The Khaki Project last year, providing Mumbai’s police force with much-needed supplies such as masks and sanitisers.

