Having plan B is a good idea for actors: Samikssha Batnagar

Samikssha Batnagar feels it is important for actors have a back-up career option as the industry is very uncertain.

Published: 20th May 2021 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 01:56 PM

Bollywood actress Samikssha Batnagar

Bollywood actress Samikssha Batnagar (Photo | Samikssha Batnagar Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Samikssha Batnagar feels it is important for actors have a back-up career option as the industry is very uncertain. She adds that she is looking at an alternative, too.

"Having a plan B or an alternate business model is definitely a good proposition if one is planning to be an artiste. Something that doesn't take your complete attention, is easy to set up and yields good financial returns. I'm yet to set up one but I am thinking on similar lines," she told IANS.

However, she adds that all actors must be prepared to struggle once they are part of the profession.

"I can only say we must choose our options wisely. If you want to become an actor, you will have to go through a lot of hardship and you should be prepared for a rollercoaster ride. You need to be steadfast in your beliefs," she says.

Samikssha was recently seen in the web film "Black Rose".

