STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sunny Hinduja recalls best advice received from Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood actor Sunny Hinduja recalls how the veteran star Manoj Bajpayee encourages him to 'go with the flow'.

Published: 20th May 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Hinduja returns in the second season of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer web series "The Family Man", and he recalls how the veteran actor encourages him to "go with the flow".

"During the shooting of the show, we spend time and a lot of interaction happened. He is like a big brother and a mentor, and when he shares his memory of how he struggled in his initial days, just by hearing such incidents one can get so much inspiration. It is hard to stay hopeful when the struggle is too much, but he did not give up. Oof the things sir told me and that stayed with me is, 'go with the flow, do not take yourself too seriously, just take your craft seriously'. I think it will always resonate with me," Sunny told IANS.

"The Family Man" season two brings back Bajpayee with Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, and Shreya Dhanwantary among others. The series directed by Raj and DK will see South star Samantha Akkineni make her web debut in a negative role.

"The experience of working with Raj and DK is great. They are writers, so they have a great understanding of characters. Also, they have a great sense of humour and always come up with quirky ideas. Even in a serious situation, they can bring something funny! My character Milind, in the end of the first season, left the audience in confusion if he is dead or alive. I really want the audience to find that out in the show. I won't give away spoilers," said Sunny.

"The Family Man" season two releases on Amazon Prime Videos on June 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunny Hinduja Manoj Bajpayee
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp