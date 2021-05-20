Television actor Ravi Dubey tests negative for COVID-19

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular television actor Ravi Dubey on Thursday said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The 37-year-old actor, who announced his diagnosis on May 10, took to Instagram to give an update to his fans and followers.

ho gaye ji -ve :-) pic.twitter.com/jDkzuicWdS — Ravi Dubey 1 (@_ravidubey) May 20, 2021

"ho gaye ji -ve (Finally tested negative)" Dubey captioned his photo. The "Jamai 2.0" star was under home quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440 while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.