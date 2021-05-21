STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TV actor Aniruddh Dave out of ICU, thanks fans for support

Expressing his gratitude, via Instagram post on Thursday evening, Dave said he had 85 percent lung infection and was still on oxygen support.

Published: 21st May 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

TV actor Aniruddh Dave

TV actor Aniruddh Dave (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Aniruddh Dave of "Patiala Babes" fame, who was in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated due to COVID-19, said he was recovering well now and thanked everyone for their prayers.

The 34-year-old actor had shared his coronavirus diagnosis on April 23.

He contracted the virus while shooting for a web series in Bhopal and is currently being treated at a hospital there.

Expressing his gratitude, via Instagram post on Thursday evening, Dave said he had 85 percent lung infection and was still on oxygen support.

"Thank You is a small word! For the last 22 days I am on the hospital bed and I have been able to feel the love, care, wishes, blessings, prayers of all of you. I am constantly on oxygen support. But the courage that I have got from you all, I am in debt," he wrote alongside a throwback photo with his new born.

The actor, known for his appearances in serials like "Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki", "Mera Naam Karegi Roshan", "Phulwa", added that he was out of ICU after 14 days and was feeling better.

"I had 85 percent lung infection so it will take time. There is no hurry. Now I just want to breathe on my own. I will meet you soon," he said.

Dave, who has also featured in films like "Tere Sang" and "Shorgul", urged people to continue praying for him.

"Getting emotional brings down my saturation. Just saw the monitor. I know everything will be fine soon. This too shall pass day - 22 keep praying - for the universe," he added.

On May 1, Dave's wife, actor Shubhi Ahuja, had said he was in a critical condition and urged his fans wish for his speedy recovery.

Many of Dave's friends from the TV industry, including actors Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Chaudhary, too requested people to pray for him.

On the work front, Dave is awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bell Bottom".

