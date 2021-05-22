STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' music director Raamlaxman dies at 78

He was 78. The composer, whose real name was Vijay Patil, passed away at his residence in Nagpur in the early hours of Saturday, his son Amar said.

Published: 22nd May 2021 01:07 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran music director Raamlaxman, best known for his work on Rajshri Productions' blockbuster movies -- "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun!" and "Hum Saath Saath Hain" -- died due to a cardiac arrest.

He was 78. The composer, whose real name was Vijay Patil, passed away at his residence in Nagpur in the early hours of Saturday, his son Amar said.

"He had taken second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, six days ago. There was no problem at that time. But when he came home he developed weakness. His parameters were dropping. Doctors were attending at home. He passed away at around 2 am on Saturday. He had a cardiac arrest," Amar told PTI.

Patil, known by cinema aficionados as 'Laxman' of duo composers "Raam-Laxman", started his journey in films with Marathi actor-comedian Dada Kondke's 1975 film "Pandu Hawaldar" .

He gave the music for the movie with his collaborator Surendra under the name Raam-Laxman.

Surendra passed away in 1976, but Patil continued to compose under the same name, slightly changing it to Raamlaxman.

Patil took his initial lessons in music from his father and uncle.

He later studied music at the Bhatkhande Shikshan Sanstha.

In his over four decades-long career, he composed music for over 150 films in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri and worked with famous film directors such as Manmohan Desai, Mahesh Bhatt, GP Sippy, Anil Ganguly and Sooraj Barjatya.

Some of his other memorable works are "Agent Vinod", "100 Days", "Anmol", "Tarana", "Patthar Ke Phool" and "Hum Se Badhkar Kaun".

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was one of the first film personalities to pay tributes to Patil.

"I got to know now about the demise of the very talented Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil). I am deeply saddened. He was a very good person. I have sung many songs composed by him which had become quite popular. My heartfelt condolences," she wrote on Twitter.

The official Twitter handle of production banner Rajshri also mourn the loss.

"Music Composer Vijay Patil aka Laxman of the iconic #RaamLaxman duo passed away. Our deepest condolences to his family in this tough time. Rajshri will always remember him for his immense contribution to the music industry. May his soul Rest In Peace," the post read.

