Sonu Sood encourages students to come together to change the world

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: "I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples," said actor Sonu Sood, whose philanthropy during the Covid crisis earned him bouquets from across the country, quoting Mother Theresa.

The Bollywood actor was speaking at the graduation ceremony for 73 students of the Canadian International School (CIS) in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Encouraging the young graduates to come together to change the world, Sood said, “I remember when I started my journey of helping people, I never knew that I could achieve so much and get connected with millions of people across the globe.”

​“I just kept moving because I believed in myself. So, it’s very important to plan your moves and believe in yourself. Patience and perseverance are very, very important in your life,” he said.