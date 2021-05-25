'Hungama 2' to skip theatrical release

By Express News Service

The upcoming Priyadarshan directorial Hungama 2 will skip theatres to directly debut on a streaming platform, the makers announced. Starring Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead roles, the film is a spiritual successor to Priyadarshan’s 2003 film Hungama. The original starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, and Rimi Sen.

The film, which wrapped up production earlier this year, initially eyed a theatrical release, but the makers opted for a streaming release ascribed to the pandemic. Speaking of their decision to release the film on OTT, producer Ratan Jain said in an official statement, “Hungama 2 is a lighthearted film meant to be enjoyed across all age groups, and we feel it will entertain the audiences and bring some cheer in these trying times. We will release the film on a digital platform this year and movie lovers can enjoy the laugh riot at the comfort of their homes.”

The producers are reportedly in the final stages of discussion with a leading streaming platform for the digital release. The film also features Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Venus Records and Tapes LLP, Hungama 2 marks Priyadarshan’s return to Hindi cinema after the 2013 film Rangrezz.