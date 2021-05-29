STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Daytime Emmy nomination a win in itself, says actor Prajakta Koli

Besides this, Prajakta Koli short film, 'Khayali Pulao' is being screened at the New York Indian Film Festival which will be held from June 4 to June 13, 2021.

Published: 29th May 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Prajakta Koli

Actress Prajakta Koli (Photo | MostlySane YouTube)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Prajakta Koli, who is part of the YouTube documentary "Creators For Change", is thrilled that the project has been nominated under the category of Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special at the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The documentary focusses on Michelle Obama in conversation with Prajakta, Liza Koshy and Thembe Mahlaba. It tracks the experiences of adolescent girls in Vietnam, India and Namibia and their journey in overcoming adversity to pursue education.

"This news is unbelievable. The Emmys are such prestigious awards. Being nominated for a project this special is a win in itself. Big hugs to YouTube and Michelle Obama for giving me the opportunity of being a part of something so amazing," Prajakta says.

Besides this, her short film, "Khayali Pulao" is being screened at the New York Indian Film Festival which will be held from June 4 to June 13, 2021.

"Another very special project has been 'Khayali Pulao"", a film, very close to my heart. Getting noticed across the globe on such a precious platform is our honour. Thanks to the jury of the New York Indian Film Festival," she says. Prajakta will be seen in the upcoming film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", which features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prajakta Koli YouTube Creators For Change
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp