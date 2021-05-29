STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Producer Ryan Stephen dies due to Covid complications; Bollywood colleagues pay tributes

Stephen, a former journalist, who formed the banner Electric Apples Entertainment with screenwriter-lyricist Niranjan Iyenger, passed away in Goa, a source close to the producer said.

Published: 29th May 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Producer Ryan Stephen

Film Producer Ryan Stephen (Photo | Suparn S Varma Official Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ryan Stephen, the producer of Kiara Advani-starrer movie "Indoo Ki Jawani", died on Saturday due to complications from COVID-19.

He was 50.

Stephen, a former journalist, who formed the banner Electric Apples Entertainment with screenwriter-lyricist Niranjan Iyenger, passed away in Goa, a source close to the producer said.

"He died due to COVID-19 in Goa today morning. He was so talented. It is most unfortunate that we have lost him," the source said.

Besides "Indoo Ki Jawani", Stephen had also produced short film "Devi", featuring Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan.

He is survived by his mother and sisters.

A number of Bollywood celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Farhan Akhtar, took to social media to mourn Stephen's demise.

Kiara Advani put up a picture of the film producer on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Our dearest Ryan gone too soon."

Dhawan also shared a photo of Stephen and wrote, "Rip Ryan'.

Akhtar posted on Twitter, "Saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of #RyanStephen. Gone too soon....Condolences to his family.RIP." 

Actor Dia Mirza remembered Stephen as a "kindest" and "most beautiful soul".

"Can't believe you are gone....Until we meet again," she added.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri also paid tributes to Stephen on his Instagram handle.

Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment, which also produced "Indoo Ki Jawani", paid homage to Stephen, remembering him as a kind and compassionate person.

"Today with a heavy heart we bid farewell to a dear one, #RyanStephen. You lived life with kindness & compassion, and will always be remembered. Keeping the loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace," a tweet by Emmay Entertainment read.

Actor-model Rahul Dev posted, "A friend over two decades, some delectable evenings over home baked cake & coffee....lost touch....a creative, kind hearted man. Can't believe Ryan's no more....Shall miss you champ. May the light be with you. Gone too soon #RyanStephen".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood Ryan Stephen
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp