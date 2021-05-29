STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vivek Oberoi starts fundraiser to provide food for underprivileged children battling cancer

Through the initiative, Vivek Oberoi is on a mission to help the Cancer Patient's Aid Association and its food bank to provide food to over 3000 cancer patients and their families for three months.

Published: 29th May 2021

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who has been consistent with his humanitarian work over the years, recently started a fundraiser to provide food to over 3000 cancer patients and their families for the next three months.

Through the initiative, Vivek is on a mission to help the Cancer Patient's Aid Association (CPAA) and its food bank to provide food to over 3000 cancer patients and their families for three months.

The 'Omkara' actor took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a video urging people from all walks of life to come forward and contribute as much as possible for his fundraiser.

Vivek urged people to contribute as much as they're capable of. He said that a contribution of Rs 1000 can help CPAA's food bank provide an entire month's food to a child fighting cancer and their family.

Parents of cancer-stricken kids who spoke to Vivek told him that they have been starving for over three days just so they can provide maximum nutrition and immunity possible for their kid fighting cancer.

The human body's immunity is low after chemotherapy sessions, a child needs proper nutrition to recover from it. Vivek's mission is to ensure that these kids never go hungry and their parents don't have to starve just to provide their kids the necessary nutrition.

Vivek concluded the video by sharing a very important message, he said, "These people are already fighting cancer, let's ensure that they don't have to fight hunger."

Vivek has earlier sponsored hundreds of free heart surgeries for poor children. He has saved more than 2.5 lakh, underprivileged kids, from cancer and over 2200 little girls from child prostitution, of whom over 50 are now studying abroad on scholarships. He had even donated the money earned from his first movie 'Company' towards the heart surgery of an underprivileged young girl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek is currently working on his production ventures, 'Rosie: Saffron Chapter' and 'Iti: Can You Solve your Own Murder'. 'Rosie' will mark the debut of Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari.

