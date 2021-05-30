STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MX Player’s Indori Ishq to stream from June 10

Published: 30th May 2021 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 10:34 AM

By Express News Service

MX Player’s new original series Indori Ishq tells a story of unrequited love. Directed by Samit Kakkad, the 9-episode series stars Ritvik Sahore and Vedika Bhandari. It will begin streaming for free from June 10 on the platform.

After the end of his school days, Kunal (Ritvik Sahore) leaves his hometown Indore and moves to Mumbai. He considers himself the happiest man alive - he is in a relationship with his school time crush Tara (played by Vedika Bhandari), he has secured a seat in a top naval college and his parents are incredibly proud of him.

Life, however, turns upside-down when Tara dumps him for another guy and Kunal is pushed into a world of pain, insanity and madness. “My character Kunal is ridiculed for ruining his life over Tara, who has been unfaithful to him,” Ritvik shared.

“But had the tables been turned - the world would have berated him for ruining a girl’s life. I believe that in a relationship, there are two equal halves who need to make it work and the blame or the respons ibi l i ty should be equal l y distributed.” The series also stars Aashay Kulkarni, Meera Joshi, Tithi Raaj, Donna Munshi and Dheer Hira.

