STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey comes to Disney + Hotstar VIP in animated avatar

Apart from Chulbul, his brother Makkhi (played by Arbaaz Khan) and Rajjo (essayed by Sonakshi Sinha), will also be part of the animated version.

Published: 31st May 2021 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan's much-loved cop character Chulbul Pandey, from his blockbuster franchise 'Dabangg', now has its own animated series

Salman Khan's much-loved cop character Chulbul Pandey, from his blockbuster franchise 'Dabangg', now has its own animated series (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan's much-loved character of cop Chulbul Pandey, from his blockbuster franchise 'Dabangg', now has its own animated series, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Titled "Dabangg - The Animated Series", the show is the latest addition to an extensive collection of kids' content on the OTT platform, which also houses movie series "Toy Story" as well as shows "Doraemon", "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" and "Chacha Chaudhary", among others.

Produced by Cosmos-Maya and Arbaaz Khan Productions, the first eight episodes of season one are available on the digital space in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

New episodes of the series will be released on regular intervals.

Apart from Chulbul, his brother Makkhi (played by Arbaaz Khan) and Rajjo (essayed by Sonakshi Sinha), will also be part of the animated version.

Salman Khan said he is excited to watch the series with his nieces and nephews.

"I couldn't be happier that Chulbul, Makkhi and Rajjo are returning in animated avatars to entertain the children of our country. I cannot wait to binge-watch all episodes of 'Dabangg - The Animated Series' with my nieces and nephews while at home," he said in a statement.

"Animation has opened up yet another dimension for this character and I'm thrilled Cosmos-Maya did that. I hope that all children, along with their families, take time out and enjoy watching this together," the 55-year-old actor added.

Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, "Dabangg", which released in 2010, featured Salman Khan as a fearless Robinhood-like police officer with unorthodox working methods.

The film marked Arbaaz Khan's foray into production and he went on to direct 2012's sequel.

The third part, which came out in 2019, was directed by Prabhudheva.

Arbaaz Khan said he is overwhelmed to see the return of "Dabangg" in an all-new format.

"'Dabangg', for me, goes beyond just a film or a franchise; and to see it coming to life in an all-new format is overwhelming and we were on board with the idea, the moment we met team Cosmos-Maya. They have revolutionized Indian animation and I couldn't have asked for a better animation studio partner," he said.

Disney+ Hotstar said they are delighted to bring this iconic character and movie in a form that can be enjoyed by kids and families.

"'Dabangg' is an exceptional addition to the library of kids content on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Audiences of all ages love Salman Khan, and we're delighted to be bringing his iconic character and movie in a form that can be enjoyed by kids and their families," the spokesperson said.

Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos-Maya said they are privileged to have an iconic franchise which fits with the company's formula of "familiarity with novelty".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salman Khan Chulbul Pandey animated Chulbul Pandey Disney+ Hotstar Dabanng Dabanng animation
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp