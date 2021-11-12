STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Sushmita Sen looks 'deadlier than ever' in first look of 'Aarya 2'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita Sen shared the first look teaser, revealing her intense look from the next season.

Published: 12th November 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

'Aarya Season 2' teaser was dropped by Disney+Hotstar.

'Aarya Season 2' teaser was dropped by Disney+Hotstar. (Photo| Hotstar)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After the massive success of the first season of 'Aarya', Sushmita Sen is back, reprising her role as Aarya Sareen, who is returning to combat her worst demons in the second season.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared the first look teaser, revealing her intense look from the next season.

In the video, Sushmita looks ferocious, covered in raging red colour. The teaser brings back the lioness, fighting the odds to save her family.

She added a caption, "#firstlook. Literally #AARYA2. Sherni is back! This time, deadlier than ever! Aarya'll ready?"

Created by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy nominated action drama series promises viewers a thrilling and spine-chilling watch as Aarya Sareen manoeuvres a grittier, darker journey.

Talking about returning with the second season, director Ram Madhvani said, "The love and appreciation we got post the release of the first season was heartwarming and it made us want to create the second season with all the more love and labour. The show's nomination in the Best Drama category at the International Emmy Awards reaffirms our faith in the story we set out to tell."

He further talked about Aarya's character in the second season.

"I am thrilled to take fans of the show on the next step of Aarya's journey. She faces challenges every step of the way as she is forced to walk a fine line between keeping her family alive and seeking revenge,'' he added.

'Aarya', an official remake of the popular Dutch crime drama 'Penoza', revolves around Aarya Sareen (Sushmita) who is a caring mother and a loving wife. She is quite simplistic in her approach and is unaware of the illegal business her husband is a part of. However, things go bad for their family after Aarya's husband Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), a pharma baron, is mysteriously killed.

The whole drug operation and illegal syndicate seek the death of his entire family. Seeing this, Aarya joins the gangs and becomes the Mafia queen and seeks revenge from those who killed her husband. In this process, she also takes care of her three kids.

Apart from Sushmita, the series also featured Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, Namit Das, veteran actor Chandrachur Singh and Vinod Rawat in the first season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aarya Sushmita Sen Aarya Sareen Ram Madhvani
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp