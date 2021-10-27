STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Women should not take pressure of late pregnancy: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena was 36 when she welcomed her first child Taimur with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. After five years, in February 2021, she turned mother again as she gave birth to her son Jeh.

Published: 27th October 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kareena Kapoor Khan with her book 'Pregnancy Bible' (Photo | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan with her book 'Pregnancy Bible' (Photo | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan, the mother of two children, has urged people to not make a taboo of late pregnancy.

"I never planned having a baby because you know I was like in 36 or Oh my biological clock is ticking so I need to speed it up or whatever. That was not even a thought or discussion because I was like I married Saif for love. I did that. I wanted to have a child so I did it. It so happened. I didn't give much thought because my thought was always on my work and you know being happy and content with myself. So I don't think late mothers should have this pressure," Kareena said.

Kareena was 36 when she welcomed her first child Taimur with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. After five years, in February 2021, she turned mother again as she gave birth to her son Jeh.

During the latest episode of the 'Raising Parents with Mansi Zaveri' podcast, Kareena also opened up about how she balances her time between the two kids.

"I think that the fact is that I am a very calm person, I am very composed. I divide my time well. Like I know Taimur needs me at this point in time. You know I am lucky that he now wakes up later than Jeh's so I know I have to be with Jeh for that hour while he has his breakfast and then once Jeh's breakfast is done I know Taimur's time is you know coming in. So I just balance it out. The idea is to not have too much pressure on like doing things. The idea is to involve children to take part in your daily life. It's not like we have to do this and we have to do that. We are not those kind of parents," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is scheduled to release in 2022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena on pregnancy
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp