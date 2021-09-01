STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Court sends actor Armaan Kohli to 14-day judicial custody in drugs case

The court sent the 49-year-old actor to jail under judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the apex drug law enforcement agency.

Published: 01st September 2021 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Armaan Kohli

Actor Armaan Kohli (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court on Wednesday sent Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, arrrested in a drugs case, to 14-day judicial remand at the end of his NCB custody.

Kohli, soon after being remanded to judicial custody, moved a bail plea before the court.

The actor was placed under arrest on August 28 after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following recovery of drug from his house in suburban Juhu.

He was produced before the court at the end of his NCB custody on Wednesday.

The court sent the 49-year-old actor to jail under judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the apex drug law enforcement agency.

Earlier, the NCB had told the court it had seized more than one gram of cocaine from the actor's house during a raid.

The central agency had told the court that there was evidence to suggest Kohli, booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was associated with an international drug syndicate.

An alleged drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh, who was arrested by the NCB along with the actor and booked under the NDPS Act, too, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the court.

Kohli has featured in the Salman Khan-starter "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", among other Hindi, films and was also one of the contestants of TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCB Armaan Kohli Bollywood
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp