It’s a wrap for Taapsee Pannu’s psychological thriller Blurr

By Express News Service

The shoot of Taapsee Pannu’s debut production, Blurr, has wrapped up in Nainital. Directed by Ajay Bahl and starring Taapsee and Gulshan Devaiah, the psychological thriller follows a girl caught up in unavoidable circumstances. The film is co-written by Ajay and Pawan Sony.

Blurr is the first offering from Taapsee’s Outsider Films. It is co-produced by Zee Studios and Echelon Productions.

Talking about filming in Nainital, director Ajay Bahl says, “Shooting at real locations like Nainital Lake, Mall Road, and other tourist spots can be difficult especially with the overcrowding. We would shoot late at night right into the wee hours of the morning. But it was a completely gratifying experience for all of us. Nainital made for the ideal spot bringing equal parts beauty and mystery to the film.”