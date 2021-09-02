STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stree changed my life: Abhishek Banerjee

On the occasion of Stree completing three years, Abhishek Banerjee recalls how it changed his life for the better.

Stree restored Abhishek Banerjee's faith in the craft.

By Express News Service

Abhishek Banerjee hit it big with Stree, where he played Rajkummar Rao’s best friend Jaana. Late in Amar Kaushik’s film, Jaana gets possessed by the titular spirit and turns violent. At once comic and scary, Abhishek’s performance was one of the highlights of the 2018 hit.

“Stree basically changed my life,” muses the casting director turned actor. “Before that, it was like ten years of rejection and not getting an acting job, not able to crack auditions, even though I was a casting director – breaking news of selection to other actors but not able to get that call of getting selected.”

Abhishek Banerjee

It was Stree that restored his faith in his craft. “So this one film (Stree) completely boosted my confidence, my morale and my belief in myself and of course I made friends for life. It’s like that one day of me getting that call that I’m doing Stree completely changed the way I am living life,” the actor adds.

Thanking the cast and crew of the horror-comedy, Abhishek took to his social media mentioning, “3 years ago… My life changed. Thank You to each one of you for showing so much love and support.”

Abhishek’s upcoming releases are Helmet, Ankahi Kahaniya, Rashmi Rocket, Bhediya, Aankh Micholi, Dostana 2, and an untitled Telugu film.

