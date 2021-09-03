STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How Kangana Ranaut learnt Bharatnatyam for 'Nain Bandhe Naino Se'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut underwent hours of training to learn the classical dance for the particular song,

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The 'Nain Bandhe Naino Se' teaser from 'Thalaivii' was released on Friday. With 100 trained dancers, it showcases actress Kangana Ranaut's classical dancing skills, learnt over a month of rigorous training for the film.

Opening up about the experience of performing Bharatnatyam for the first time, Kangana shared, "Every day working on 'Thalaivii' has been a learning experience for me. This song challenged me to learn a new art form - Bharatnatyam."

"Jaya maa was an incredible powerhouse of talent, she was a trained dancer and playing her I had to look believable in my craft on screen. Taking up new challenges makes me stronger, so I took up the task to learn this traditional dance form Bharatnatyam."

Depicting the Bharatnatyam skills for the first time that Kangana learned for the film, the song takes us to an interesting turn in the professional as well as the personal life of Jayalalithaa.

Kangana underwent hours of training to learn the classical dance for the particular song, "With innumerable hours of rehearsals, practice and finally the shoot, we have offered our sweat and blood with 'Nain Bandhe Naino Se' and I'm thrilled to present the song to the world."

Shot across four days, 'Nain Bandhe Naino Se ' required 15 days of set work and over a month of dance rehearsals before the shoot.

The superstar of Tamil cinema, Jayalalithaa was trained in Carnatic music, western classical piano, and various forms of classical dance, including Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, Manipuri, and Kathak.

After the release of 'Teri Aankhon Mein', the makers of 'Thalaivii' are set to unveil yet another facet of Jayalalithaa's cinematic career with the upcoming song 'Nain Bandhe Naino Se'.

Earlier, the trailer of 'Thalaivii' highlighted the varied phases of Jayalalithaa's life, throwing light on her struggles in the early stages of her film career to her rise to stardom. The film also vividly depicts the battles of Jayalalithaa in her political career as the legendary leader who shaped Tamil Nadu politics.

Directed by Vijay, 'Thalaivii', presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the creative producer.

'Thalaivii' is set to be released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu, by Zee Studios on September 10.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp