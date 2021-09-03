STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Mika Singh replaces Farah Khan as judge on 'Zee Comedy Show'

Mika has shot for two episodes with Raveena Tandon and Mallika Sherawat as well this week, but he was missing Farah beside him during the shoot.

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh (Photo | Mika Singh Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Rapper Mika Singh has stepped in for Farah Khan on 'Zee Comedy Show' for two weeks starting September 11 as Farah has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mika has shot for two episodes with Raveena Tandon and Mallika Sherawat as well this week, but he was missing Farah beside him during the shoot.

Mika revealed: "It is unfortunate that Farah tested positive despite being double vaccinated and it clearly proves that you cannot predict anything in the current scenario. I have spoken to her, and it is great to know that she is doing fine, and I really hope she gets well soon. Last time around, I shot for 'Zee Comedy Show' as a special guest, and I really had a gala time with Farah, so I do miss her beside me."

"But as you know, the show must go on and with an aim to spread cheer and joy amongst the audience in this gloomy time, we have shot for two episodes with Raveena Tandon and Mallika Sherawat. All the comedians made us laugh out loud and I hope everyone enjoys my presence on the show for two weeks. I will entertain everyone with my music and my witty comments, and I hope they shower the same amount of love on me too."

'Zee Comedy Show' airs on Zee TV.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mika Singh Farah Khan Zee Comedy Show
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp