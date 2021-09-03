STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Producer Nivedita Basu recalls how Sidharth Shukla wanted to excel in his career

Television producer Nivedita Basu expressed her grief at the demise of actor Sidharth Shukla and talked about him as a person.

Published: 03rd September 2021 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla (Photo | Sidharth Shukla Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Television producer Nivedita Basu expressed her grief at the demise of actor Sidharth Shukla and talked about Sidharth as a person, meeting him in the gym, and also how she offered him work a few months before he passed away.

She said: "Sid and I used to go to the gym 'True Fitness' together almost 14 years back. He was a slightly short-tempered guy but super fun and softie when it came to a lot of things. Of course, being short-tempered can't be misunderstood as an aggressive person; rather he was less patient."

Nivedita described how the late actor had grown career-wise. She said: "He was soaring in his career. In fact, I offered him something a few months back work-wise and he told me, 'Nivs now is my time to earn and roll,' and I said 'yeah do that Sid, your time has come, now fly high'. But God didn't give me that opportunity to cast him for my next project."

"I have been in Kerala since the past 10 days and the moment I got this news I was in disbelief and was looking for those fake news items but all I got to read was all news portals reporting it as true news...I was dumbfounded. I wanted to dial his number to check but didn't have the strength, wanted to know details because being such a fit guy, how could this happen?"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sidharth Shukla Sidharth Shukla Death Nivedita Basu
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp