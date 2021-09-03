STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rasika Dugal says she finds the short film format challenging

'The Miniaturist of Junagadh' starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal, is being screened at the Bangalore International Short Film Festival.

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Rasika Dugal

Actress Rasika Dugal (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After several rounds of international festivals, 'The Miniaturist of Junagadh', a short film starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal, is being screened at the Bangalore International Short Film Festival, which concludes on September 5.

Talking about the film, Rasika said, "I've always found the medium of short films interestingly challenging. To be able to tell a story in a short time requires cinematic acumen and a strong sense of detail. As an actor, I thrive on those tiny details which don't attract attention to themselves and might even seem inconsequential but go a long way in creating the world of the story. Kaushal has told a riveting story in a beautifully gentle way. This is a special film for me as it gave me the opportunity to act alongside Naseer Saab, who was my teacher at FTII. So, I got to be a student again!"

The film is directed by Kaushal Oza.

The film has travelled the world with its nomination as Best Short Film at the New York Indian Film Festival and screening at the Cincinnati Indian Film Festival, and it was officially selected for the International Film Festival of South Asia, Toronto and Indian Film Festival, Stuttgart.

Now the film is in India to regale its homegrown audiences. Set in 1947, it follows the unravelling of a secret about a beautiful miniature collection that a family is determined to keep.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rasika Dugal Bangalore International Short Film Festival The Miniaturist Of Junagadh Naseeruddin Shah
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp