STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shabana Azmi helped me prepare for Empire: Rishabh Sawhney

On working with veteran actor Shabana Azmi in the series, Rishabh shares, "Working with Shabana ma’am was special."

Published: 03rd September 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Sawhney.

Rishabh Sawhney.

By Express News Service

Following a career in modelling and theatre, actor Rishabh Sawhney has made his on-screen debut with the recent series, The Empire. Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, the show features Rishabh as Babur’s (Kunal Kapoor) brother Mehmood.

On working with veteran actor Shabana Azmi in the series, Rishabh shares, “Working with Shabana ma’am was special. In my first ever show, I have a scene with her and that in itself fulfils a lot of checkpoints in my list. I was nervous until the camera started rolling. But once we began shooting, the nervousness vanished. Shabana ma’am is very humble and down to earth. She would interact with us during the shoot so that made us feel comfortable.”

Rishabh referred to a lot of historical content to get accustomed to his part. Bingeing world television, too, came in handy. “I’m fond of Game of Thrones,” Rishabh shares. “I’ve also seen a lot of Greek mythological shows.

To prepare for this show, I watched Dirilis: Ertugrul. It’s a brilliant show that really helped with my prep. I also read Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford, on which the series is based. I also watched films like Jodha Akbar, Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani that are based on Mughals in India to understand the nuances.”The Empire is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shabana Azmi Rishabh Sawhney The Empire Mitakshara Kumar Mehmood
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp