Focus on mental health is crucial: Rashmi Agdekar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ever since the pandemic started, the entertainment industry has taken a big hit. Actress Rashmi Agdekar, known for her role in series 'Dev DD', feels that actors should focus on being healthy not just physically but mentally as well.

The actress feels that since artists have to immerse themselves in multiple characters, it is important for them to be in a strong, healthy mindspace.

"Since I have to get into the psychology of a character while portraying a role, my personal mental health needs to be centered. It becomes relatively easier to oscillate to extreme emotions when an actor is mentally fit in my opinion. So yes it is crucial" Rashmi tells IANS.

She also adds on how she will be helping a friend who is dealing with mental health issues.

"I'll hear my friend out at first. But encourage him/her to get professional help and keep track of how they are feeling," she says.

Rashmi started her acting career with 'Dev DD' and played the lead role in 'I'm Mature' for the Me web series on MX player which was critically acclaimed. She was seen in the web series 'Rasbhari' alongside Swara Bhaskar on Amazon Prime. She also made her debut in Bollywood with the film 'Andhadhun' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.