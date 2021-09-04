STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Going to miss 'Money Heist': Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey joined a special preview of the last season of Money Heist at the Bombay Stock Exchange along with a group of fans of the show.

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey (Photo | Ananya Pandey Instagram)

By IANS

She said she will be missing the show as it releases its last season.

Being a 'die-hard' "Money Heist" fan Ananya said, "It's super exciting to celebrate a series that I and a lot of fans have been eagerly waiting for. 'Money Heist' is one of my favorite shows on Netflix and I'm a huge fan. It's sad that this is the final leg of the series."

"I'm going to miss the show and the characters, especially Denver, he is my favourite of the lot. Jaime Lorente has done a fabulous job - Denver's laugh is unforgettable and he is a brave man who would give it all for his family! For now, I'm looking forward to watching the new season of Money Heist," she added.

Netflix India "took over the Bombay Stock Exchange and paid tribute to everyone's favorite gang".

Leading the pack of fans was 'true heister' of the day Ananya, hiding beneath one of the Dali masks.

After surprising everyone with her reveal, Ananya, like a super fan, joined the affair and watched a short exclusive preview of the much-awaited Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1.

The show streams on Netflix.

