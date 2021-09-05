On Teacher's Day, 'Sacred Games' actor Kubbra Sait thanks Saif Ali Khan, Anurag Kashyap

By IANS

MUMBAI: On Teachers' Day, actress Kubbra Sait, last seen in web series 'Sacred Games' and Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', went on social media with a 10-part photo series to thank some of the important people in her life, who she said have taught her some important lessons and contributed to her professional life.

Kubbra wrote a long caption along with the photo series on her official Instagram handle and thanked every individual who contributed to her career, including 'Sacred Games' co-star Saif Ali Khan, producer-director Anurag Kashyap, and a teacher whom she referred to only as "Ajit Uncle".

Kubbra wrote: "Time goes on, but special moments in life with special people leave a mark so deep that it's impossible to erase. Saif Ali Khan - The first time an A-lister applauded my art and graciously recommended me for 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. An incredible actor who does his job with passion and professionalism made sure to leave me better than I was when joined the job!"

"Anurag Kashyap - My FIRST teacher/mentor in the school of acting and always will be. I remember him texting me, 'Hi, this is Anurag.' I didn't know it was THE KASHYAP. My reply - 'Oh ok...go on then...'; it was too late to go back to Sir."

The caption further reads, "Ajit Uncle - My mentor, my Godfather who taught me how to speak on stage & speak from my heart. He even recommended me to clients who called him to host a show. It turned out to be my first-ever show on stage, I was 15! I still Thank him for transforming me into who I am today and he still graciously retorts, 'I did nothing, you did it all', with a smile."

In the entire photo series, she has also mentioned the name of other personalities who helped her grow from strength to strength from a model, corporate professional, show presenter to an actress.

Kubbra is known for her acting in web series like 'Sacred Games', 'RejctX', 'The Verdict - State vs Nanavati', films like 'Sultan', 'Gully Boy', 'Jawaani Jaaneman' and 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'.

Soon she will be appearing in an Apple TV+ series 'Foundation'.