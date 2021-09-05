Taapsee Pannu is all praises for her 'Shabaash Mithu' coach on Teachers' Day

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu finds her coach Nooshin Al Khadeer an important pillar behind her journey in the film 'Shabaash Mithu'.

Written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Dorai Raj.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Sunday, Taapsee took out a moment to pay tribute to Nooshin, who gave former cricket training.

"Behind every fearless player, there is a fearless coach! Thank you Nooshin for bringing out the best in me! Happy Teachers Day," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Alongside the note, Taapsee posted a video featuring images of Nooshin and Taapsee from the latter's training session.

Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee will also be seen in 'Looop Lapeta', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Blurr', and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap.