Television will always be home for me, says 'Uri' actor Mohit Raina

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Raina will soon be seen playing a doctor in the web series 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' on Amazon Prime Video. The actor, who gained immense popularity for playing Lord Shiva in 'Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev', has now moved on to films and the digital platform but the small screen will always be home for him.

While many actors don't like going back to television, a good project can bring Mohit to the tube soon.

"When there is something really interesting that comes up, which is a limited series, I will definitely do it (on television). Television is home and you can go home any time," Mohit, who is still remembered for playing Lord Shiva in TV show 'Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev', tells IANS.

From television, to films such as 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and yet to release 'Shiddat' and now web series, Mohit has experienced all three visual mediums. However, instead of focusing on the platform, he focuses on what is common.

"When I look back, I feel something like this has really worked to my advantage that I never planned anything. I only had a relationship with the lens. It was always just me and the lens. It was never about doing something on television or digital. All three mediums have a different way of working, all three have challenges but what I usually enjoy is the process between me and the lens," says the actor.

However, his fans never forget his character of 'Mahadev' even now.

Do they still message him with regard to his character of 'Mahadev'?

"I used to get it a lot (of messages) earlier but it had gradually stopped. But because of the pandemic, they re-telecast it and the memories became fresh in people's minds. After that people started paying more attention to that," reveals Mohit.