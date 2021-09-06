Anshuman Jha to star in action film 'Lakadbaggha'

By Express News Service

In what Anshuman Jha’s next is a hardcore actioner titled Lakadbaggha (Hyena). Directed by Victor Mukherjee, the film is set in the Chinatown area of Kolkata.

Jha will perform martial arts and hand-to-hand combat in the film. After prepping through July in India for the role, he was in New York through August learning Krav Maga.

The actor has pushed Harish Vyas’ Hari-Om to 2022 to focus his efforts on Hyena. “I am thrilled to be a part of an out-and-out action film for the first time,” Jha shared. “The action choreography is something I am looking forward to and I hope the audience will enjoy this balls-to-the-wall kind of action.”

Written by Alok Sharma, Hyena is backdropped on the illegal animal trade industry. The film will go on floors in December 2021.