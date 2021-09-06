STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mrunal Thakur joins Aditya Roy Kapur in 'Thadam' remake

Published: 06th September 2021 02:02 PM

Film actress Mrunal Thakur

Film actress Mrunal Thakur (Photo | Mrunal Thakur Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Mrunal Thakur will feature alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit "Thadam".

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, the Hindi version will be directed by Vardhan Ketkar and feature the "Toofaan" actor as a cop.

Thakur, who has featured in films like Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30" and John Abraham's "Batla House", said she came on board the film the moment she heard the story.

"My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist.

This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one," Thakur said in a statement.

The 2019 Tamil action thriller, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, featured Arun Vijay in a double role alongside Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep.

Kumar said when he was discussing the cop's character with Khetani and they instantly thought of Thakur.

"She has chosen many interesting roles in her films and also stood out with her performances in them.

We thought that she would be perfect for this character and we are glad she is equally excited to be a part of this," Kumar said.

Khetani said the team wanted someone who has a "soft personality but could put on a strong face when needed".

"During my discussion with Bhushanji, we instantly thought of Mrunal for the role.

When we approached her with this character, she was excited and quickly came on board.

We are looking forward to working with her," Khetani said.

The film will go on floors in October this year.

Thakur most recently featured in Farhan Akhtar-starrer "Toofaan", which released on Amazon Prime Video.

She will next be seen in Shahid Kapoor-led "Jersey".

