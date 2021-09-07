STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Am aware I don't have a conventional playback singer's voice: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan gets trolled on social media for his singing and for having a different voice texture.

Published: 07th September 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar says that he is well aware of the fact that he does not have a conventional voice of a playback singer and that is why he does not do playback on film for other actors.

Considering the fact that Farhan gets trolled on social media for his singing and for having a different voice texture, when asked about he deals with the criticism, he said, "I totally understand that one thing, which is that it is not a conventional playback singer's voice. In all fairness to these people (trollers), there is a certain quality of work and singing, that is associated with playback singing.

"My skill level or my tone is not in that area, it's not in the vicinity at all. That's why I don't sing for others, as I'm not a playback singer. When I feel that in my film if I will sing for my character, it will enhance the believability of my performance, so that's where it came from, I absolutely enjoyed it and I'm not apologetic at all."

Farhan Akhtar will spill out more such confessions on the episode of QuPlay's 'Pinch' Season 2 in conversation with actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, on September 8 on QuPlay's YouTube channel, ZEE5 and MyFm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farhan Akhtar Farhan Akhtar music Farhan Akhtar singing Pinch Season 2
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp