By Express News Service

Karan Johar has revived his celebrity talk show for a special edition. Titled Koffee Shots with Karan, the episode features Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, and Drashti Dhami chatting with Karan about the making of The Empire. An 8-part saga, The Empire was released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 27. The show stars Kunal as Mughal Emperor Babur. Dino and Drashti play primary characters in the series.

Talking about the special episode, Karan said, "The stunning visuals from the show The Empire have left the audiences, myself included, mesmerized and intrigued about what’s in store! So in my quintessential style, I sat down with the three ‘royal’ stars to find out the juicy bits about the behind the scenes action that unfolded."