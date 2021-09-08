STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajay Devgn launches music label of production house behind 'Omkara', 'Drishyam'

Panorama Studios, makers such acclaimed movies as 'Raid', 'Omkara', 'Khuda Haafiz' and 'Drishyam', have diversified into music.

Published: 08th September 2021 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn launched Panorama Music on Tuesday. The label, to be led by the well-established music industry executive, Rajesh Menon, will create original singles, film music, independent music, and regional content.

Established with the intention to provide a platform to budding musicians and artistes, the label will focus on regional content and its offerings in Hindi will include devotional and Sufi music, and ghazals.

Launching the label, Devgn said, "Music has always been a space that has held my interest. With the digital medium touching our lives in so many ways, the possibilities for music are endless." He added that facets of India's rich musical culture remain unexplored, a gap, he hoped, the newborn music label would fill up."

Devgn's manager and film producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and producer-director Abhishek Pathak are the music label's frontmen.

Stating the music label's objectives, Abhishek said: "We want to create music that matters and establish a unique sonic space for India." And Menon added: "We hope to create quality music and touch the hearts of people." Just like Panorama's films did.

