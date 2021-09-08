Deepak Gheewala on being cast as 'GK' in 'Anupamaa'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran Gujarati actor Deepak Gheewala recently joined popular TV show 'Anupamaa' were he plays the role of 'Gopichand Karodia' a.k.a. 'GK'.

Speaking about his entry on the show Deepak says: "Earlier I played an important role in 'Yeh Rishte Hai Pyar Ke'. When I received a call for 'GK's role in 'Anupamaa', I was more than happy to accept it."

Talking about his role, the veteran actor says: "'GK ' is a kind of a father figure to Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) in the show. They share an adorable relationship. 'Anuj' has never felt the absence of his parents, as 'GK' is the one-man army for him. The audience will get to know more soon."

At 82, Gheewala is extremely passionate and dedicated towards his craft, he feels it's the adrenaline rush that keeps him going. Apart from iconic Gujarati plays 'Muthi Uchero Manas', 'Heem Angara', he has also been doing popular Hindi daily shows like 'Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka', 'Diya Aur Bati', and 'Teen Bahuraniyan'.

Speaking about his working experience with Gaurav Khanna, Deepak adds: "He has no hang-ups and I am liking that a lot. The scenes are nicely written and I am sure the audience is going to love that. I am hoping that Gaurav and I will recreate that magic again."

He also shares his views on why 'Anupamaa' has been on the top of the charts.

"The way Rajan Shahi has woven the story of 'Anupamaa' is extremely engaging. Her committed married life, her struggle to create her own identity in the society - the audience loves that part. The show has a lot of messages for everyone and it is nicely conveyed through characters."