Fortunate to finish three new films amid COVID pandemic: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana feels fortunate to have finished shooting for his three films - 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G' - amid the pandemic.

Published: 08th September 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana feels fortunate to have finished shooting for his three films - 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G' - amid the pandemic. He says these films trigger community conversations and it is important they are screened in theatres.

Ayushmann says, "I'm fortunate to have managed to finish three new films in the pandemic. I can't wait for audiences to watch these real gems as they are diverse and disruptive and will give people a new viewing experience to discuss and debate."

Ayushmann is confident that his projects will play a hand in bringing people back to the theatres.

He says: "I'm hugely excited about 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', 'Anek' and now 'Doctor Ga' - all the projects are high concept theatrical films because of the uniqueness of scripts. I hope they will all contribute towards bringing people back to the theatres.

Ayushmann added: "Films like these trigger community conversations about important issues and it is imperative that such films have a community watching experience which can only happen in a theatre."

The star credits all the filmmakers of his projects for providing a safe shooting experience to everyone.

He said: "I have to congratulate the producers and directors of all these projects because accomplishing what they have done during the pandemic is a massive feat. They have run a tight ship and ensured that the shoots happen smoothly, securely and in a perfect bio-bubble."

