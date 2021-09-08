STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govinda, Chunkey Pandey's 'monkey tricks' while filming 'Aankhen'

One such post was when Govinda shared an image with his co-star from 'Aankhen', the monkey, and wrote '27 years of #Aankhen!'.

MUMBAI: Comedy star Govinda will be seen as the special guest along with his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja on the upcoming weekend episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Govinda's son Yashvardhan will also be making a special appearance on the show.

During the 'Social Media Scoops' segment in the episode, host Kapil Sharma reads amusing comments garnered on the posts of the celebrity guests. Given that Govinda was in the house, Kapil went through a series of posts that attracted some hilarious comments from the audience.

One such post was when Govinda shared an image with his co-star from 'Aankhen', the monkey, and wrote "27 years of #Aankhen!"

One of the comments in the post read, "Bandar isiliye dukhi hai kyunki ise Govinda ji ke sir par jue nahi mile" (the monkey is sad because lice was not found on Govinda's head), which made both Govinda and Archana Puran Singh laugh out loud.

The David Dhawan directorial starred Govinda and Chunky Pandey in the lead. One of the comic elements of the film was definitely the monkey.

Following this comment, Kapil Sharma asked his guest if the monkey shared a room with his 'Aankhen' co-star Chunkey Pandey or if he stayed in a different room of his own. To this, Govinda replied: "Chunkey Pandey would not even touch the monkey let alone share a room with him."

Turns out the monkey was a bigger star than Govinda and Chunkey Pandey during the filming of this movie and had some fancy tastes.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

