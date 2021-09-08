STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Madhuri Dixit, Shankar Mahadevan, others extend birthday wishes to Asha Bhosle

Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a picture of herself with the birthday star in which the two can be seen looking gorgeous in graceful sarees.

Published: 08th September 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As the legendary singer Asha Bhosle turned 88 on Wednesday, several members of the film fraternity took to their respective social media handles to share heartfelt birthday greetings for their beloved "Tai".

Taking to Twitter, Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a picture of herself with the birthday star in which the two can be seen looking gorgeous in graceful sarees.

Along with the picture, Madhuri tweeted, "Dear @ashabhosle. Tai, A very happy birthday to you. Your magical voice enthrals us all. I have always enjoyed expressing to your vocals. Lots of love."

Singer Shankar Mahadevan took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo in which he can be seen clicking a selfie with "the queen".

"She is the queen !! Am so honoured to spend such amazing moments with her !! Happiest birthday my dearest @asha.bhosle! Didi loads of love," he penned the caption.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wished the "living Legend" on her special day, appreciating her contribution to the Indian music industry.

"Happy birthday living Legend @ashabhosle didi your contribution to Indian Music Industry is remarkable you continue to inspire generations, Wishing you good health & long life," he tweeted.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared birthday greetings for the 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko' singer in his current signature style -- by posting a beautiful digital portrait of Bhosle along with the message, "Happy Birthday Respected @asha.bhosle tai, may god bless you with good health and long life."

Sarod maestro and composer Amjad Ali Khan also took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself posing for the camera with the iconic singer.

He wrote, "Wishing the iconic @ashabhosle ji a very Happy Birthday!!"

The legendary singer's career started in 1943 and spanned an illustrious fruitful journey in the music industry of more than six decades.

In addition, she has recorded several private albums and songs. Bhosle has also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad.

In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in music history.

The singer has given hit songs like 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum' among several others.

She was awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asha Bhosle Shankar Mahadevan Madhuri Dixit
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp