STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Manushi Chhillar initiates social media campaign on need to eat right

Manushi Chhillar has launched a social media campaign to discuss the benefits of eating right during this World Nutrition Week.

Published: 08th September 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar

2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood debutante and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar has launched a social media campaign to discuss the benefits of eating right during this World Nutrition Week.

Manushi, who won the Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it for India, has joined hands with Miss World 2014, Rolene Strauss, to share their thoughts on how paying attention to nutrition can help everyone lead a balanced lifestyle.

Manushi said: "As I have grown up, I have realised the need to pay attention to nutrition. Our daily life throws up innumerable challenges and the least we can do to take care of ourselves is to pay attention to what we eat."

"Nutrition is the main pillar of fitness and wellness and I have tried to incorporate as much of this learning into my daily life. I have unlocked the results that I have aimed for and I want to share my thoughts to as many people as possible," she added.

Manushi shared that nutrition is extremely subjective and that one has to customise their own diet regime to get maximum benefits.

"I have always maintained that health and fitness is very personal and everyone has their subjective take on the same. Nutrition is highly customisable depending on an individual's health and history and I respect that."

She added: "This is why, I'm discussing how nutrition can be tailor made for different individuals with Miss World 2014, Rolene Strauss, who is not just a dear friend but also someone who is deeply invested in nutrition and health."

Manushi, who will be seen sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in the period film 'Prithviraj', said Strauss is someone she could count on.

She shared: "I can't wait to discuss our individual learnings about nutrition and hope that it will resonate with people who want to lead a balanced lifestyle."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manushi Chhillar
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp