RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Attack to get theatrical releases, say makers 

By Express News Service

RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Attack will release in theatres and not on OTT platforms, Pen Studios clarified on Wednesday. It was rumoured that these titles — all co-produced or distributed by Pen — will arrive on streaming platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will release in cinemas. There have been several rumours doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue.

These magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres,” Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and MD, Pen Studios, said in a statement. RRR has a set release date of October 13.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was meant to arrive in July but was pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic. Attack, an action film starring John Abraham, was announced to release in August.