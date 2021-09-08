Sonakshi Sinha collaborates with BMC for Mahim Beach makeover

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her brothers Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha, who recently launched House of Creativity (HOC), have been brought on board to create the beautiful wall art at Mumbai's Mahim Beach.

The wall art was created by Shabbu Painter also known as Akhlaq Ahmed. Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray was also present for the inaugural.

Sonakshi said, "Art is very important for our society and we at House of Creativity are glad to associate with BMC for the beautification of Mahim Beach. The amazing wall art created by painter Shabbu adds to the visual aesthetics."

The actress said that through this initiative, "we want to pay tribute to all the wonderful artists and are hopeful this is just a start for more good work."

Luv Sinha, co-founder of HOC added: "We got in touch with Shabbu painter and brainstormed on the artwork. It was a collaborative effort and we are happy with the way it turned out. At HOC we believe in giving the platform to artists to showcase their talent and we are glad to have achieved it with this project.