Taapsee Pannu wraps up shooting for 'Blurr'

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the psychological thriller is the first project of Taapsee's recently announced film production company, Outsider Films.

Published: 08th September 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu. (Photo | PTI)

Hindi Film actor Taapsee Pannu (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday announced the wrap-up of her upcoming film 'Blurr'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a glimpse of her character from one of the shots from the film.

Sharing the picture, she wrote "Andddddddds it's a WRAP! See you next year at the movies. The first ones are always special! #Blurr #Outsiders #MovieWrap."

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the psychological thriller is the first project of Taapsee's recently announced film production company, Outsider Films.

Gulshan Devaiah, who is known for his roles in 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' and 'Shaitan', will be starring opposite Taapsee.

Written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl and bankrolled by Zee Studios, Taapsee Pannu's Outsider Films, and Echelon Productions', 'Blurr' is about a girl who's caught up in unavoidable circumstances. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah.

Reportedly, 'Blurr' was partly shot in the heritage buildings of Nainital with Mall Road and Russian Bypass. Besides this, certain scenes were covered at places like Bhimtal, Bhawali Sattal, and Mukteshwar.

Apart from 'Blurr', the 34-year-old actor is set for a season chock-a-block with her next 'Loop Lapeta', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'DooBaaraa' and 'Shabaash Mithu' in the pipeline.

