STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Whenever I shout at 'Savita', I apologise to Geetanjali: Nasirr Khan

Actor Nasirr Khan will be seen playing the character of 'Niranjan Toshniwal' in the upcoming show 'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein'.

Published: 08th September 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Nasirr Khan

Actor Nasirr Khan (Photo | Nasirr Khan Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Nasirr Khan will be seen playing the character of 'Niranjan Toshniwal' in the upcoming show 'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein'. He says it was not so tough for him to get into the skin of character and do it in a way that it connects with the audience.

Talking about the preparations for the character of 'Niranjan Toshniwal', Nasirr said: "When I was offered the role, I knew that the audience will emotionally connect with the characters and their journey on the show will get the viewers hooked to it. It wasn't a challenging task for me to get into the skin of the character since out of the seven sins that this show talks about, I have carried one of them during my childhood, which is anger."

The actor has starred in several movies and television shows so far including 'The Lunchbox', 'Wazir', 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye' and many. He shared more on his on-screen personality and how it relates to him. Nasirr also said that after every show he apologises to his co-star Geetanjali Tikekar.

Nasirr revealed: "I was an angry kid. As I grew up, I understood the damage this sin has in life, and I know I wanted to change and not go back that path. While shooting, every time I shout or scream at 'Savita', as a part of the scene, I feel extremely bad and immediately apologise to Geetanjali after the shot."

'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein' is a spiritual tale with the central theme of ritualism and true devotion. It features Geetanjali Tikekar (Savita), Chhavvi Pandey (Maa Laxmi) and Nasirr Khan (Niranjan Toshniwal).

'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein' will start from September 13 on Sony SAB.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nasirr Khan Geetanjali Savita
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp