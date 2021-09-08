Whenever I shout at 'Savita', I apologise to Geetanjali: Nasirr Khan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Nasirr Khan will be seen playing the character of 'Niranjan Toshniwal' in the upcoming show 'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein'. He says it was not so tough for him to get into the skin of character and do it in a way that it connects with the audience.

Talking about the preparations for the character of 'Niranjan Toshniwal', Nasirr said: "When I was offered the role, I knew that the audience will emotionally connect with the characters and their journey on the show will get the viewers hooked to it. It wasn't a challenging task for me to get into the skin of the character since out of the seven sins that this show talks about, I have carried one of them during my childhood, which is anger."

The actor has starred in several movies and television shows so far including 'The Lunchbox', 'Wazir', 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye' and many. He shared more on his on-screen personality and how it relates to him. Nasirr also said that after every show he apologises to his co-star Geetanjali Tikekar.

Nasirr revealed: "I was an angry kid. As I grew up, I understood the damage this sin has in life, and I know I wanted to change and not go back that path. While shooting, every time I shout or scream at 'Savita', as a part of the scene, I feel extremely bad and immediately apologise to Geetanjali after the shot."

'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein' is a spiritual tale with the central theme of ritualism and true devotion. It features Geetanjali Tikekar (Savita), Chhavvi Pandey (Maa Laxmi) and Nasirr Khan (Niranjan Toshniwal).

'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein' will start from September 13 on Sony SAB.