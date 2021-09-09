Celebrities extend love and support on Akshay Kumar's birthday

By ANI

MUMBAI: As Akshay Kumar remembered his late mother on his birthday today, several members of the film fraternity have extended their love and support to the grieving superstar through social media.

A slew of celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Jacqueline Fernandez and more, took to their respective social media handles to extend their wishes.

Kareena took her Instagram Story and shared a monochrome picture of Akshay along with the message, "Happy Birthday to my dear Akshay...love you lots..."

Sonam shared a picture of herself with the 'Good Newwz' actor and penned a sweet message for his "tough times".

"Happy happy birthday, Akshay. Sending you lots of strength and prayers during these tough times," she wrote.

Jacqueline Fernandez also wished Akshay through her Instagram Story, by sharing a collage of their pictures together at multiple events.

"Happy bday @akshaykumar," she added.

Actor Vivek Oberoi took to his Twitter handle and expressed how proud the 'Airlift' star has made his mother.

"I can only imagine your pain and loss my brother...all I can pray is, may today be a celebration of all the memories of your blessed mother. You have made her so proud as a son....in life and beyond, may that pride and blessings be forever. @akshaykumar," he tweeted.

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha also took to her Instagram Story, sharing a picture of Akshay along with sending "love n strength".

"At a time like this...seem to be at a loss of words..Sending you lots of love n strength on your birthday Akshay sir," she wrote.

Akshay's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday, two days after she was admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital.

Akshay took to his Twitter handle, to announce the news of his mother's demise.

"She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he wrote.

For the unversed, the 'Pad Man' actor on Monday had returned to India from the UK (where he was shooting for a project) after learning that his mother was admitted to the hospital.