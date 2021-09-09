STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Celebrities extend love and support on Akshay Kumar's birthday

Jacqueline Fernandez wished Akshay Kumar through her Instagram Story, by sharing a collage of their pictures together at multiple events.

Published: 09th September 2021 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As Akshay Kumar remembered his late mother on his birthday today, several members of the film fraternity have extended their love and support to the grieving superstar through social media.

A slew of celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Jacqueline Fernandez and more, took to their respective social media handles to extend their wishes.

Kareena took her Instagram Story and shared a monochrome picture of Akshay along with the message, "Happy Birthday to my dear Akshay...love you lots..."

Sonam shared a picture of herself with the 'Good Newwz' actor and penned a sweet message for his "tough times".

"Happy happy birthday, Akshay. Sending you lots of strength and prayers during these tough times," she wrote.

Jacqueline Fernandez also wished Akshay through her Instagram Story, by sharing a collage of their pictures together at multiple events.

"Happy bday @akshaykumar," she added.

Actor Vivek Oberoi took to his Twitter handle and expressed how proud the 'Airlift' star has made his mother.

"I can only imagine your pain and loss my brother...all I can pray is, may today be a celebration of all the memories of your blessed mother. You have made her so proud as a son....in life and beyond, may that pride and blessings be forever. @akshaykumar," he tweeted.

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha also took to her Instagram Story, sharing a picture of Akshay along with sending "love n strength".

"At a time like this...seem to be at a loss of words..Sending you lots of love n strength on your birthday Akshay sir," she wrote.

Akshay's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday, two days after she was admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital.

Akshay took to his Twitter handle, to announce the news of his mother's demise.

"She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he wrote.

For the unversed, the 'Pad Man' actor on Monday had returned to India from the UK (where he was shooting for a project) after learning that his mother was admitted to the hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar Birthday
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp