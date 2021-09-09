STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamie reminds Raveena Tandon of dad Johnny Lever

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Raveena Tandon has praised comedienne Jamie Lever on the sets of the 'Zee Comedy Show'. Raveena said she can feel veteran comedian Johnny Lever's presence in his daughter Jamie.

Raveena is all set to appear as a special guest on the show this weekend where Jamie will be entertaining everyone a guest. Jamie is seen winning hearts with her hilarious antics together with Ali Asgar and Aditya Narayan.

Talking about Jamie on the 'Zee Comedy Show', Raveena said: "It was a 'mazedaar' (funny) act and I have to say that Jamie truly took over the stage. I know her since several years and she is a friend, but I need to mention something today. I've worked with Johnnyji in several movies with Govinda, so I know him well personally and whenever I see Jamie, I see his presence in front of me."

"However, I need to also add that Jamie on her own has created her own mark and identity. She has created her own brand now and as a woman, being able to match Johnny bhai's level, is a huge deal. I am really proud of you," the actress added.

'Zee Comedy Show' airs on Zee TV.

