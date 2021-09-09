STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

You will stay in our hearts forever: Sidharth Malhotra on Captain Vikram Batra's birth anniversary

Malhotra, who essayed Captain Batra's role in a recent biopic, penned an emotional note on the war hero's birth anniversary.

Published: 09th September 2021 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Known for his bravery, Captain Vikram died fighting Pakistani forces during the Kargil war in 1999 at the age of 24. (Photo | Sidharth Malhotra, Instagram)

Known for his bravery, Captain Vikram died fighting Pakistani forces during the Kargil war in 1999 at the age of 24. (Photo | Sidharth Malhotra, Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra on Thursday paid tribute to Captain Vikram Batra on his 47th birth anniversary and said the Kargil war hero will "forever" stay in the hearts of people.

Malhotra, who essayed Captain Batra's role in a recent biopic, penned an emotional note on the war hero's birth anniversary.

"They say that those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever. And Captain Vikram Batra, you have touched our lives immensely with your valour, wisdom, charm & love for the nation. You will stay in our hearts forever. In your loving memory, Jai Hind," he wrote, alongside a collage photo of Captain Vikram.

Known for his bravery, Captain Vikram died fighting Pakistani forces during the Kargil war in 1999 at the age of 24.

He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

"Shershaah", based on the life of Captain Batra with Malholtra in the lead role, recently released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

The film, which takes its title from the war hero's codename, is directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

Actor Kiara Advani was seen in the role of Captain Batra's fiancee Dimple Cheema in the movie.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sidharth Malhotra Captain Vikram Batra Vikram Batra
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp