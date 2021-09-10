STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Debojyoti Mishra wins best music director award at Imagine India Film Festival in Spain

While the festival will begin by the end of this month, winners for the awards of different categories were announced on September 7.

Published: 10th September 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Bansuri: The Flute'.

A still from 'Bansuri: The Flute'.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Music composer Debojyoti Mishra has won the Best Music Director award at the 20th Imagine India Film Festival in Spain for his work in filmmaker Hari Viswananth's "Bansuri: The Flute".

While the festival will begin by the end of this month, winners for the awards of different categories were announced on September 7.

In the best music director segment, Mishra was nominated alongside Taras Dron for "Blindfold" and Esmaeel Monsef for "Charcoal".

Talking to PTI, Mishra said winning the best music director trophy is a "big honour" for the film's entire team.

"We don't work for awards but if one gets one, that recognition stands for the entire team. I am thankful to the maker of the film Hari Viswanath. He wanted me to compose music in 'Bansuri: The Flute'," he said, also thanking his singers Papon and Amweshaa Dutta Gupta.

Mishra has previously collaborated with directors like Govind Nihalni, Mrinal Sen, Rituparno Ghosh, Aparna Sen, Hari Viswanath, Bhavna Talwar, Mehreen Jabbar, Atau Ghosh and Academy Award-winner Florian Gallenberger.

His melodies in films like "Chokher Bali", "Raincoat", "Dharam", "Hazar Chaurasi Ki Maa", "Memories in March", "Amar Bhubon", "Ramchand Pakistani" and "Mayurakshi" have earned appreciation.

"Bansuri: The Flute" is the second feature film by Viswanath, whose maiden directorial debut "Radiopetti" was the first Tamil film to win the Audience Award Best Film in the official competition in Busan International Film Festival in 2015.

The movie featured Anurag Kashyap, Rituparna Sengupta and Upendra Limaye in the lead and was released theatrically in April this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Debojyoti Mishra Imagine India Film Festival Spain
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp