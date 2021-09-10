STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Krushna Abhishek calls for peace with Govinda this Ganesh Chaturthi

Bollywood actors Krushna Abhishek and Govinda's relationship has been soured for the last few years.

Published: 10th September 2021 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Krushna Abhishek

Bollywood actor Krushna Abhishek (Photo | Krushna Abhishek Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Comedian Krushna Abhishek wants to mark the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi by putting an end to his ongoing turbulent relationship with his maternal uncle and actor Govinda.

On Friday, while taking a Ganpati idol from a shop to his car, Krushna got surrounded by several media personnel.

On being asked about his relations with Govinda, Krushna said, "Mama mami....Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai ..bhale internal issues hote hai..woh bhi solve hojaye bas yehi pray karta hu." (I pray Ganpati ji to solve the internal issues between our families. Despite issues, there's love between us).

Krushna and Govinda's relationship has been soured for the last few years. According to reports, the fight between the two actually stemmed from a tweet by Krushna's wife, Kashmera Shah, who had once made a comment about 'people who dance for money'.

Govinda's wife Sunita claimed the tweet was targeted at Govinda, and ever since, the two families have gotten into several public spats with each other.

Recently, it's reported that Krushna refused to perform in an upcoming episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' featuring Govinda, his wife Sunita and their daughter Tina as guests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krushna Abhishek Ganesh Chaturthi Govinda
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp